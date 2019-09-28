|
Juanita Fay Kjelstrom Alexander Thim
1928 - 2019
Murray, UT-Fay Thim, our beloved mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother peacefully passed away September 23, 2019.
An evening viewing will be held Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 S Redwood Rd, West Jordan, UT, 84123. A funeral service will be held Monday, September 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM with an hour prior viewing, also at Memorial Redwood Mortuary. To see the full obituary, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019