Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Juanita Thim


1928 - 2019
Juanita Thim Obituary
Juanita Fay Kjelstrom Alexander Thim
1928 - 2019
Murray, UT-Fay Thim, our beloved mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother peacefully passed away September 23, 2019.
An evening viewing will be held Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 S Redwood Rd, West Jordan, UT, 84123. A funeral service will be held Monday, September 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM with an hour prior viewing, also at Memorial Redwood Mortuary. To see the full obituary, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019
