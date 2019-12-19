|
|
1940 ~ 2019
On December 15, 2019, our sweet sister and aunt, Judith Ann Fulks, passed away following a long illness. Judy was born in Salt Lake City to Margaret Derrick Shepherd and Augustus (Gus) Shepherd on January 31, 1940. She graduated from South High.
On February 16, 1963, she married her husband Lee Fulks from Kentucky at the Skaggs Memorial Chapel in Salt Lake City. They were married 34 years until his passing in February of 1997.
She worked for Champion Construction in Midvale, Utah for 32 years. She started as a "Gal Friday" and moved to bookkeeping and accounting.
Judy is survived by her brother Robert Shepherd and her sister in-laws Jean Shepherd and Janis Shepherd. She was proceeded in death by her husband Lee Fulks, mother Margaret Derrick Lester, father Gus Shepherd, and most recently her brother Richard Shepherd.
On Saturday December 21st, graveside services will be held at 1:00pm at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 South Highland Drive. From 11:45 to 12:45, there will be a "Root Beer Float Toast" and a display of some of her favorite things. Please join us.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 19, 2019