Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:45 AM - 12:45 PM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Fulks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Ann Fulks


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Ann Fulks Obituary
1940 ~ 2019
On December 15, 2019, our sweet sister and aunt, Judith Ann Fulks, passed away following a long illness. Judy was born in Salt Lake City to Margaret Derrick Shepherd and Augustus (Gus) Shepherd on January 31, 1940. She graduated from South High.
On February 16, 1963, she married her husband Lee Fulks from Kentucky at the Skaggs Memorial Chapel in Salt Lake City. They were married 34 years until his passing in February of 1997.
She worked for Champion Construction in Midvale, Utah for 32 years. She started as a "Gal Friday" and moved to bookkeeping and accounting.
Judy is survived by her brother Robert Shepherd and her sister in-laws Jean Shepherd and Janis Shepherd. She was proceeded in death by her husband Lee Fulks, mother Margaret Derrick Lester, father Gus Shepherd, and most recently her brother Richard Shepherd.
On Saturday December 21st, graveside services will be held at 1:00pm at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 South Highland Drive. From 11:45 to 12:45, there will be a "Root Beer Float Toast" and a display of some of her favorite things. Please join us.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -