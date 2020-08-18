Judith Ann Lund Kimball

1943 ~ 2020

Judith Ann Lund Kimball, 77, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her husband, family and loved ones on August 14, 2020. She was born on July 3, 1943 to Henry Kenner Lund and Ardith Sandin Lund in Salt Lake City, Utah. She graduated from South High School and attended the University of Utah and Brigham Young University. She married Franklin Kimball on September 11, 1964 in the Salt Lake Temple and enjoyed a beautiful, happy marriage with the love of her life for 55 years.

Judy had a strong testimony of Jesus Christ and had a great love for the Book Mormon, which she read regularly and was very faithful. Judy loved country music, collies, flower arranging, trips to Jackson Hole and was very patriotic. Her greatest accomplishment and what she was most proud of was her son, Frank.

She is survived by her husband, her son, Frank (Linda) Kimball, grandchildren, Dallen and Rose, brother, David H. Lund, sister, Debra Lund. She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family would like to thank Elevation Hospice and her special caregiver, Sela, for the care Judy received.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, August 20 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Memorial Murray Mortuary, 5850 South 900 East in Murray. It will be followed by a graveside service at Memorial Mountain View Cemetery, 3115 East 7800 South, Cottonwood Heights.



