Dear Ralph,

Gordon and I wish to send you our condolences at this tender time. We always looked forward to seeing you both and enjoyed our visits at the Swedish reunions.

I met Judy my freshman year at the U and she was always so happy and positive about everything. Years past and we met again as we served together as hostesses at the Church Office Building where we were able to share experiences and stories in each others lives during the years since college.

We appreciate the wonderful memories of those we admire and love and are grateful for all the associations we have had together. May you feel of our love and support and may you find peace and comfort in the months and years to come.

Love from,

Gordon and VeeDrienne Johnson

