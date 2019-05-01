|
Judith Bailey McAffee of West Jordan, Utah, passed away from this life in the early morning hours of April 27, 2019, She was born to Ralph DeWitt Bailey and Alice Morrey Bailey on August 12, 1936 in Richfield, Utah.
Judith married Terence Earl McAffee on June 22, 1956 in the Salt Lake City temple. They moved to Southern California and were later divorced. From this union were born: Michael (Stephanie) McAffee of Corte Madera, California; Douglas (Lisa) McAffee of Mission Viejo, California; Janet (Guy) Zimmerman of South Jordan, Utah; Megan (Dave) Anderson of Herriman, Utah. She was further blessed with 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She liked, as well as loved, all of her descendants.
Judith was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her was a life painted by gratitude, unconditional love, countless selfless acts and a high tolerance for differences.
She collected stray people, games and cookbooks. She enjoyed quilt making, various handcrafts and art projects. And often donated her time and talents to humanitarian efforts. She was an avid reader and much enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Services will be held Saturday, May 4 in her home ward. For a complete obituary visit www.MemorialUtah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 1 to May 2, 2019