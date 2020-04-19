|
1932 ~ 2020
It was said "The dance didn't really begin" until Judith and her best friend Bodil arrived.
Judith Hegelstad was born March 16, 1932, to Elling and Jenny Hegelstad, in the beautiful fjord town of Stavanger, Norway. Judy was fearless, and unwaveringly optimistic, beautiful and kind. She saw every day as an opportunity to grow and improve. Judy immigrated to Salt Lake City after she converted to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 17 years old. She met her future husband, Dale at the neighborhood Ward. They were married for 59 years. Dale was Judy's biggest cheerleader and showed his daughters how a wife should be loved and adored.
Judy was a Surgical Technician at St. Mark's Hospital and was chosen to assist with the first open heart surgery performed in Utah. Never one to sit still, she had many hobbies including; English horseback riding, skiing and of course running. At 50 years of age, she started running and ever the overachiever, she started competing in marathon running. She ran over 52 marathons including The New York Marathon which she ran with her grandson Chad Hogan, and her favorite, The Boston Marathon. She loved running, in fact her license plate read IRUN4ME. Through running, she met life long friends. They ran together through joys and sorrows, leaning on each other figuratively and literally. Being an immigrant she had a lifelong interest in the Mormon Pioneers. She shared her knowledge with others as a docent for the Church History Museum for 22 years.
She loved the color yellow, Norwegian chocolate bars, the sun and her family. Judy has arrived, let the dancing begin.
She is preceded in death by her loving and always supportive husband Dale, her sister Olaug, her sister and running partner, Trudy (Torborg) Shipley. Her second husband W. Mackenzie Lawrence. Survived by her daughters, Jan Eve (Larry) Farris, Heidi (Tom) Hogan, and Kari (Richard) Strehl. 10 Grandchildren who kept her very busy. Her sister Ingrid, and her brothers of whom she was so proud of, Ove (Juni) and Einar (Joren) Hegelstad. Also survived by her special friend Jim Cook who made her last years full of pleasantries and parfaits.
To view more visit, https://bit.ly/JudithBullough
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020