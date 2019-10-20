Home

POWERED BY

Services
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Palmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Layne Palmer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Layne Palmer Obituary
Judith Layne Palmer
Remember Me With A Smile
Judith died peacefully in her home on October 19, 2019 in Draper, Utah at the age of 68.
Judith is survived by her husband, Walt Palmer; her daughters, Wendy Caldwell (Chris Caldwell), Joannah Sparks (Brandon Sparks) and Rachelle Doney; ten grandchildren; and eleven great grandchildren; sister, Jan Wagaman and brother, Steve Newton. She is preceded in death by her parents, Doug and Virginia Newton; sisters, Jerry Bowman and Jill Leatham.
All are invited to celebrate Judith's life on Monday, October 28 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking provided on the north side of the building. Visit www.starksfuneral.com to read extended obituary and to share your photos and memories with the family.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now