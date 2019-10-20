|
|
Judith Layne Palmer
Remember Me With A Smile
Judith died peacefully in her home on October 19, 2019 in Draper, Utah at the age of 68.
Judith is survived by her husband, Walt Palmer; her daughters, Wendy Caldwell (Chris Caldwell), Joannah Sparks (Brandon Sparks) and Rachelle Doney; ten grandchildren; and eleven great grandchildren; sister, Jan Wagaman and brother, Steve Newton. She is preceded in death by her parents, Doug and Virginia Newton; sisters, Jerry Bowman and Jill Leatham.
All are invited to celebrate Judith's life on Monday, October 28 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking provided on the north side of the building. Visit www.starksfuneral.com to read extended obituary and to share your photos and memories with the family.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019