Home

POWERED BY

Services
Independent Funeral Service
3363 S Highway 89
Bountiful, UT 84010
(801) 296-8900
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
South Jordan 1st Ward
2450 W 10400 S
South Jordan, UT
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
South Jordan 1st Ward
2450 W 10400 S
South Jordan, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
South Jordan 1st Ward
2450 W 10400 S
South Jordan, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Ann (Sullivan) Johnson


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy Ann (Sullivan) Johnson Obituary
Beloved Wife and Mother
South Jordan, UT-Judy Ann Sullivan Johnson, 67, born 15 Dec 1951 to John and Tui Sullivan passed away 18 Oct 2019 due to her worn out heart. She is best remembered for her love, service, and faith. She married her dear husband Ronald W Johnson on Friday the 13th of August 1976. They have 7 children and 13 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by a granddaughter, parents, and many others.
Funeral services Friday 25 Oct at 11am. at the South Jordan 1st Ward, 2450 W 10400 S, South Jordan, where friends may call 9:30-10:30am. Viewing Thursday 6-8pm at the church. Interment South Jordan Cemetery
For more information and online condolences please join us at www.independentfuneralservices.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now