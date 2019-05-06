Home

Judy Ann Parcell Mangum

Judy Ann Parcell Mangum
May 6, 1947-March 13, 2018
We think of you every time we see a sunset and every time we hear the birds singing. We smile when we pick up the pennies that we know you leave for us on the sidewalk. We hear your laughter when the deer enjoy the flowers we leave for you, and we feel your energy in our hearts just when we need you most. We love you, and we miss you, and we are doing our very best to make you proud as we find ourselves on this new road.
Love, Your Family
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 6, 2019
