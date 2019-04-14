|
|
Judy B. Sanders
July 24, 1947 ~ April 10, 2019
Judy B. Sanders; a bright star gone too soon, passed away on April, 10 2019. Born to Walter and Mildred Bolinder in Salt Lake City, Utah on July 24, 1947. Judy spent her life working hard to honor a strong moral compass of compassion and honesty, which she imparted upon those who were fortunate enough to have known her. She was a licensed Cosmetologist, Legal Secretary and later served the community for many years as a Dispatcher for Salt Lake City Fire and Police Departments. Judy married and later divorced Walt Sanders, with whom she had three children.
Preceded in death by her mother, father and partner Randy Page; survived by children Tiffany (Eldon) Willis, Justin Sanders, Brittany Sanders; her siblings Earl (Marianna) Bolinder, Millie (Gary) Rasmussen, Johnny (Jackie) Bolinder. Judy will be sorely missed!
A celebration of Judy's life will be on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking on the north side of the building. Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019