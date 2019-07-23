|
Judy Booth Brydson
1941 ~ 2019
Judy Booth Brydson, passed away on July 20, 2019, in Clearfield, Utah at the age of 77.
Judy was born on November 26, 1941, in Salt Lake City, Utah to William Karl and Jill Booth Cannon.
She married Lyle A. Jardine on January 26, 1962. Judy and Lyle had three children Christina, Todd and Sean. They later divorced in 1983 and she married the love of her life Richard O. Brydson on March 25, 1985.
Judy was full of fire and spunk and loved her family fiercely. She devoted her life to giving to others, especially her beloved grandchildren and fur-grandchildren. She was the second oldest of 10 children and loved spending time with her siblings. She was a hard worker and remained in the workforce until her retirement in 2011 from Circuit Graphics. Judy and her husband, Dick, enjoyed traveling and bowling together and were on several bowling leagues. In 1972 Judy met Cathy Maddox and they became lifelong friends for over 47 years. Judy loved music especially anything from Barbra Streinsand and Michael Jackson. A highlight of her life was seeing Barbra Streinsand in concert. Judy had many pets through the years. She loved her dogs and enjoyed being a grandma to her fur-babies.
She is survived by her children Christina (Joe) Godfrey, Todd (Merilee) Jardine, and Sean (Leslie) Jardine, step-sons Curtis (Jenny) Brydson, and Casey (Jenna) Brydson. Her grandchildren Adam, Asia, Austin, Ashton, Blake, Tori, Hannah, Jaycie, Austin, Tyler, Brianna, great-grandchildren Avery and Natalie and her fur-grandbabies Brindee, Odie, Zoe, Gracie and Malcolm. She is also survived by five sisters Vicky Stipanovich, Debra Beynon, Shelly Azevedo, Toni Gifford, Melinda Dogra and brother Michael Cannon.
She is preceded in death by her husband Richard O. Brydson, father William Cannon, her mother Jill Cannon, brothers Billy and Larry Cannon, sister Terryll Marvidikis, step-son Cary Brydson and granddaughters Neesa and Natalie Godfrey.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Rocky Mountain Care - Clearfield, for the loving care they provided to our mother.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm, Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, Utah, with a visitation from 2:00 to 3:00 pm, prior to the service. A luncheon will be held at 4:30 pm at the Country Inn & Suites, 990 North 400 West, Bountiful, Utah. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 23, 2019