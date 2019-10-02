Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wiscombe Memorial
47 South Orange Street, Suite B-5
Salt Lake City, UT 84116
385-528-1804
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Carr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Carr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy Carr Obituary
In Loving Memory
Judy Carr, 72, passed away on September 28th, 2019 at the Jordan Medical Center Hospital. She left us much too soon. Judy was a Registered Nurse. She graduated from BYU in 1969.She leaves behind a family that she was very proud of. She is survived by her husband Dee Carr (married for 52 years and have known each other for 59 years) and her 4 children - Jason (Martha) Carr (Texas), Jennifer (Bart) Peterson (California), Christopher (Franciane) Carr (Utah), and Emily (Anton) Smith (Oregon). Judy is also survived by her sister Becky (Randy) Skeem and brother Roger Hamilton and 15 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild. The Funeral services will be held at Riverview 9th ward (11402 S. 700 W. Draper UT. 84020) at 11:00 am. The viewing will be from 9:30 am - 10:30 am. Judy will be interred at the Salt Lake City Cemetery. https://www.wiscombememorial.com/obituaries/Judith-Carr-3/#!/Obituary
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wiscombe Memorial
Download Now