In Loving Memory
Judy Carr, 72, passed away on September 28th, 2019 at the Jordan Medical Center Hospital. She left us much too soon. Judy was a Registered Nurse. She graduated from BYU in 1969.She leaves behind a family that she was very proud of. She is survived by her husband Dee Carr (married for 52 years and have known each other for 59 years) and her 4 children - Jason (Martha) Carr (Texas), Jennifer (Bart) Peterson (California), Christopher (Franciane) Carr (Utah), and Emily (Anton) Smith (Oregon). Judy is also survived by her sister Becky (Randy) Skeem and brother Roger Hamilton and 15 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild. The Funeral services will be held at Riverview 9th ward (11402 S. 700 W. Draper UT. 84020) at 11:00 am. The viewing will be from 9:30 am - 10:30 am. Judy will be interred at the Salt Lake City Cemetery. https://www.wiscombememorial.com/obituaries/Judith-Carr-3/#!/Obituary
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 2, 2019