Judy Diane Schafer
"Diane"
Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother (gran) and great grandmother, Judy Diane Schafer age 77, passed away on May 16, 2019 at her home in Sandy, UT. She was born on August 21, 1941 in LaClede, IL to Elmer Duane and Florence I. Campbell.
On October 21, 1961 Diane married the love of her life, Larry J. Schafer in Las Vegas, NV. Together they had three children, Kevin (deceased), Kurt (Shelly) Schafer and Karla (Roger) Jones.
Diane went to Cosmetology School and worked for many years in California before moving to Utah. She enjoyed working in her yard, spending time with her family, decorating her home for the holidays and traveling the world with family and friends.
Diane is survived by her husband Larry of 57 years, son Kurt, daughter Karla and their spouses, 4 grandchildren Josh Schafer, Kory Schafer, Kailey Jones and Kaiden Jones and 2 great grandchildren. Additionally Diane is survived by her siblings, Jerry Campbell, Dean (Margaret) Campbell, Michael (Ella) Campbell and Debbie (Mark) Althoff. Diane was preceded in death by her son Kevin, her parents and siblings Larry and Connie.
A private family graveside service will be held. Online condolences: www.larkincares.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 19, 2019