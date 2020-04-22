|
|
1946 ~ 2020
Judy Elaine Smith age 72 of Cedar City, Utah passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020 with her husband Jerry at her side.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Jerry Lynn Smith; sons Timmy Lynn Smith and his wife Carol and Rusty Gary Smith; two grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; brothers James Hitchcock and Dean Hitchcock. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers; Wayne, Jack and Johnny and sister Wylynn. Judy was born in St. Clair, Alabama on September 4, 1946 to Billy & Mildred Hitchcock. Judy was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She had a very special way of making anyone that came into her home feel very welcomed and it was always a special treat to have dinner prepared by her as she was an amazing cook and loved to cook for others. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her. It was Judy's wish to be cremated which will be done on 4/23/20. Condolences may be sent to the family at 3291 S 5225 West, Cedar City, UT 84720
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 22, 2020