Judy Louise Bunker
1940 - 2020
Born in Twin Falls, Idaho. Daughter of Monetta McBride and Charles Boyd Bridges. Judy was preceded in death by her sister Betty Canepa and brother Scott Bridges. Her younger sister Jeanne Monetta Call currently resides in Fresno, CA.
Judy was raised in Twin Falls, ID where she graduated from high school in 1958. She attended Utah State where she was on the Aggie-ettes. She then moved to Alameda area where she worked and joined the Oakland Raiderettes.
In 1963, Judy was wed to Charles Lee Bunker of Arrowhead Acres in North Las Vegas. They attended BYU together from where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in 1965.
Throughout her life she was devoted to teaching. Upon graduation from BYU, she taught English at Butler Junior High School in Cottonwood Heights, Utah. She later pursued advanced studies in English at Cal State Northridge which resulted in a 5th year teaching certificate from the State of California. She taught parenting classes for the Lompoc Unified School District and offered Lindamood tutoring services to children with reading disabilities. The last 21 years of her career she was Adjunct Professor at SLC Community College where her students would come to know her fun sense of humor and how kind she was.
Judy was active in the LDS church and held many callings throughout her life. She held leadership roles in Cub Scouts, Primary, Young Womens, and Relief Society where she touched the lives of many.
She was the mother of four children: Brent born in Provo UT, Bradley born in Inglewood CA, Hilary born in Denver CO, and Heidi born in Lompoc, CA.
She was a gifted dancer, theatre aficionado, bookworm, Family RV driver, beach bum, competitive go kart racer, and thrilling jet skier.
Judy died August 9, 2020 at home with her family.
Private services will be held. Please share a memory or thought of Judy at larkincares.com
.