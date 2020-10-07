1/2
Judy Lynn Petersen Bullock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1943 ~ 2020
Our beloved, mother, grandmother, wife, sister and aunt passed away at home on September 30, 2020. She was born February 4, 1943 to Max Dee and Lillian Selan Petersen at Cottonwood Maternity Hospital.
Judy married Boyd William Bullock on January 13, 1964. They had two daughters, Brenda (Steven) and Kristine (Justin) and two grandsons, Aaron and Tyson (Shelby) and their dog, Megan.
Judy worked at Rocky Mountain Bank Note for 51 years from 1961 until her retirement, where she made many lifelong friends. She loved reading, camping, and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her daughters, grandsons, sisters: Sherry (Larry) Lefler and Stephanie Booth; brothers: Kenny (Lori) Petersen and Steven (Nanette) Petersen. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Boyd (August 1, 2020), father, Max (2012), mother, Lillian (1953) and brother, John (2017).
To honor Judy's memory a viewing will be Friday, October 9, 2020, 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Taylorsville 13th Ward, 1495 W. Tamarack Road, Taylorsville, Utah 84123 and again one hour prior to the services. Funeral services will be at the church, Saturday, October 10, 2020, 11:00 am. Interment will directly follow services at Valley View Memorial Park, 4400 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah 84120.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 6, 2020
She was always the nicest lady and I loved working with her at Rocky Mountain Bank Note.
Penny Beckstead
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved