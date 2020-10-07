1943 ~ 2020

Our beloved, mother, grandmother, wife, sister and aunt passed away at home on September 30, 2020. She was born February 4, 1943 to Max Dee and Lillian Selan Petersen at Cottonwood Maternity Hospital.

Judy married Boyd William Bullock on January 13, 1964. They had two daughters, Brenda (Steven) and Kristine (Justin) and two grandsons, Aaron and Tyson (Shelby) and their dog, Megan.

Judy worked at Rocky Mountain Bank Note for 51 years from 1961 until her retirement, where she made many lifelong friends. She loved reading, camping, and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her daughters, grandsons, sisters: Sherry (Larry) Lefler and Stephanie Booth; brothers: Kenny (Lori) Petersen and Steven (Nanette) Petersen. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Boyd (August 1, 2020), father, Max (2012), mother, Lillian (1953) and brother, John (2017).

To honor Judy's memory a viewing will be Friday, October 9, 2020, 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Taylorsville 13th Ward, 1495 W. Tamarack Road, Taylorsville, Utah 84123 and again one hour prior to the services. Funeral services will be at the church, Saturday, October 10, 2020, 11:00 am. Interment will directly follow services at Valley View Memorial Park, 4400 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah 84120.



