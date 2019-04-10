|
|
Judy Marie Phillipenas
1962 - 2019
Judy Marie Phillipenas passed away peacefully in her sleep during the morning hours of April 8, 2019, she was 56 years old. Born on June 20, 1962 as the third of four children to Stanley and June (Backstrom) Phillipenas, Judy was a beautiful addition to their family. Judy had a tough start to her life with a significant heart attack shortly after birth causing a severe intellectual disability, however she never let any obstacle slow her down. Despite being legally blind the majority of her life, Judy enjoyed coloring, building puzzles, watching movies and playing bingo at her care center. Judy's favorite thing in the entire world was hanging out with her family at BBQ's. She also loved lunches and shopping with her sisters, nieces and nephews. Judy loved animals especially dogs, her face would light up when a dog entered a room to see her. Judy taught us all, without even trying, the true meaning of patience, compassion and most importantly how to love someone unconditionally. Judy could make your very worst day better with a simple hello. She never stopped smiling and when she saw you she wanted to tell you everything about her day. She is preceded in death by her parents Stanley and June Phillipenas. Judy is survived by her two loving sisters Jody (George) and Carla, her "punk" brother Mike (Francine) and many nephews and nieces; Jeremy (Tami), Jeffery, Jillian (Chetan), Tara (Clayton), Cooper, Daxton, Norah, Jordy, and Boston. We are all better people because of her pure and loving presence in our lives. Special Thanks to the staff at Life Care Center of Bountiful and Columbus Community Center for taking such great care of Judy over the years. A viewing will be held April 11 from 9:30-10:30 am at Larkin Sunset Lawn 2350 East 1300 South, Salt Lake City. Graveside services will be held at 11 am at the same location. Online condolences may be sent to www.larkinmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 10, 2019