In Loving Memory
Park City, UT-Judy Hanley, born in Memphis TN; sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend to many, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019.
She is survived by her son Charles Benedict Kimball, foster son Robert Flippo, one granddaughter, three great grandchildren, sisters Margie Edwards and Mary Mason, and brother Mike McComb. She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry Hanley, children Julie Kimball and Kevin Kimball, and her brother Bill McComb. Arriving in Park City in 1977, she was an insurance agent, agency owner, community activist and board member, and great supporter of non-profits. She loved helping people and organizations get a hand up, her parish home, St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Park City, and her many friends. She will be greatly missed.
A celebration of Judy's life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 4595 N. Silver Springs Dr, Park City, UT 84098. In lieu of flowers, Judy's family suggests donations to: St. Luke's Episcopal Church Mission Fund, PO Box 981208, Park City UT 84098-1208; or to Flourish Bakery, a 501c3 organization offering career training and support to individuals recovering from substance use disorders or incarceration. Donations may be made by check to Flourish Bakery, PO Box 651572, Salt Lake City UT 84165, or by credit card at https:I /flourishsl c.networkforgood.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019