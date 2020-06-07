Judy Pike Johnson

1958 ~ 2020

Sandy, UT-In loving memory of Judy Pike Johnson. Judy passed in her sleep at home on May 23rd, 2020. She was born in Murray, Utah on Nov. 22nd, 1958. To Richard E. and Barbara P. Pike. Judy married Thomas Johnson on July 30th, 1976. Judy is survived by her husband Tom and children Katrina and Michael, And grandson Aiden. Her sisters, Launa Staker, Karen Williams, Lori Weidenbacher, and brother Rick Pike. Preceded in death by her father, mother, and sister Dixie Fivas. We will have a service for Judy at her home 1381 E. 8685 S., Sandy, Utah at 6:00 PM. Saturday June 13th, 2020. Parking is available at the ward building 8600 S. 1500 E. Sandy, Utah. Food will be provided to follow service. Due to COVID-19 service has been cancelled.



