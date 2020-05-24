|
Judy Vigil
1942 ~ 2020
Our beloved Judy passed away due to complications related to diabetes on Saturday, May 16th, 2020. She was born in Salt Lake City on July 28th, 1942 to Laura and Abe Jiron. She will be deeply missed by family and friends, but we know her pain and suffering is over and she is at peace. She was 77 years of age.
She married Phil F. Vigil on September 12th, 1964, and they were together for over fifty years. You shared your life with me for all these years, and for that I am grateful. You will live in my memories and in my heart for the rest of my life. Till we meet again my love. Judy loved her many trips. She and Phil traveled extensively for many years, until travel became a hardship due to poor health. Many times they had revisited Las Vegas and Wendover, and while she loved visiting New Mexico her favorite place to be always remained Disneyland. As well as travel, she enjoyed hobbies including "bumming", gardening, and making quilts for just about everyone in her life.
She is survived by her husband, Phil Vigil, her three children, Tonya Brimhall, Milo Vigil, and Gilbert Vigil, and two brothers Leonard and Abe Jr Jiron. Her legacy further lives on with 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and Juan and Jean Zavalas and their kids.
She was surrounded by her family and left us most certainly on her terms. It brings great joy to know that all her wishes were met.
No services will be held as per Judy's request.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Saint Ann Catholic Church in Judy's honor.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 24, 2020