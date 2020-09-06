Juergen "Jerry"



Schulz



1943 ~ 2020



Juergen (Jerry) Klaus Schulz was born in Guben, Germany on July 11, 1943.



Jerry passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family after a hard fought battle with cancer.



Jerry came over to America when he was 16 years old, served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Switzerland and upon his return met a sweet lady, Birgit, who later became his wife. They were smitten by each other. He loved his wife more than anything and said many times how he was blessed to have a sweet angel with him. He said "Love is a growing thing" and over time he fell more and more in love with Birgit. Jerry and Birgit filled their hearts in love with 6 children.



Jerry was an outstanding dad who worked hard to provide for his family. He was tireless in his commitment to family. Whether you called him Juergen, Jerry, Grandpa, Daddy, or daddy-o he was truly one of the kindest men you ever knew. He had the biggest heart and was willing to do anything for his wife, family, friends or neighbors. He saw everyone through the eyes of love. He loved socializing with his friends and was happiest when he was with his family. Family time was everything to Jerry. He provided the warmest hugs and was a perfect example of hard work, love, humor and devotion, with a faithful testimony of our Savior, Jesus Christ. He always spoke kindly about others.



Jerry supported his children and grandchildren in every sporting event and always wanted them to know he was there for them. Jerry had a passion for building homes and built almost all of their homes Jerry and Birgit lived in. He enjoyed gardening and hiking and instilled that same love in all of his children. Jerry was asked once if he were gone tomorrow what would he want to be known for and his answer had everything to do with family. He said he would want his family to know he loved them more than anything and to live in such a way that we can be together in the next life. He said family is the most important thing we have on this earth.



Jerry was asked what he had learned in life and he gave three answers. 1) Life isn't always fair but you have to make the best of it. 2) Hard work is rewarding. 3) Rely on yourself but MOST importantly rely on the Lord.



Jerry had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh with his family. He loved America and the freedom he always had. He never took it for granted. Because of how he grew up he had a deep appreciation for all who fought for our freedom.



Jerry will be deeply missed by all.



Jerry is survived by Birgit, his wife and best friend of 49 years, as well as his children: Michelle (Russ), Shaun (Karman), Nicole (Mark), Amy (Fred), Amanda (deceased) and Tiffany (Beau). He will also be fondly remembered by his brother (Helmut) and his sister (Sigrid) and his 16 grandchildren. He is now reunited with his deceased daughter Amanda, as well as his father Kurt and his mother Martha.



A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 8, at the River 1st Ward (1239 West Country Creek Dr., South Jordan, UT) from 10:00-10:45 AM. The funeral will follow beginning at 11:00 AM. For those unable to attend in person, the services will be streamed via Zoom. Please contact the family or mortuary for the access codes. Interment at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Sandy, Utah. With awareness of COVID-19 guidelines, and for the protection of all, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.



Condolences may be shared at www.larkinmortuarycom.



