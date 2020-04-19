Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Fields
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia Colleen Fields


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julia Colleen Fields Obituary
1932 ~ 2020
Our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, Julia Colleen Fields passed away on April 12, 2020 at her home in Grantsville, Utah with her family by her side.
Colleen was born on August 13, 1932 in Dividend, Utah to Robert and Thelma Warwood Long. She graduated from Tintic High School and spent most of her life in Eureka. She married Howard Jack Fields on December 23, 1950 and later divorced. Together they had two sons Brent and Tim. Colleen worked at Tooele Army Depot for many years. She enjoyed traveling and being outdoors but lived only for her family. She was known by all for her sweet and caring disposition.
She is survived by her son Howard Brent (Jolene) Fields, Grantsville, Utah, her son Timothy J Fields (Pam Norris), Hotchkiss, Colorado, 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and her sisters; Norma Nelson, Eureka, Utah, and Pat White, Goshen, Utah. Colleen was preceded in death by parents, a sister Genevieve and a brother Gary.
A graveside service will be held at the Eureka City Cemetery at a future date.
We would like to give special thanks to Rocky Mountain Care, Tooele, Utah and Rocky Mountain Hospice.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -