1949 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Julianne (Dusty) Brown Smith was born in Salt Lake City, UT October 9,1949, to Lawrence Martin Brown and Marilyn Allred Brown. She passed away on September 27,2019, surrounded by the family she so loved. Being the oldest she enjoyed helping her mother raise five siblings, Sherri (Terry Christiansen), Larry, Jr, Scott (Traci Brown), Robyn (Craig Anderson) and Brett (Brooke Brown). She was an accomplished student graduating from Hillcrest Jr and Murray High with honors and was a graduate of Utah State University, with a major in Animal Wild Life. Dusty was born with a love and understanding of animals and welcomed her horse "Corky" on her 8th Birthday. She learned the ways of those in the animal kingdom and was asked to care for the first two baby gorillas at Hogle Zoo, who along with the elephants at Henry Dorley Zoo, became her favorites. After her zoo job in Omaha, Julie would spend many a night waiting for calls on the Suicide Prevention Hot Line, or going out to rescue folks contemplating suicide. Julie helped her Dad raise Hereford Cattle and won a blue ribbon with her bull at the Salt Lake County Fair. She connected with every creature she met. Dusty was the first female executive in the Boy Scouts of America. Being drawn to teenagers and large animals, Dusty became a leader in Vision Quest, an Organization that Courts used as an alternative to Jail, for young offenders. She was in charge of the care for all Wagon Train mustangs and mules. The goal of Vision Quest Wagon Trains was to teach respect for authority, to focus young lives by training their own mustang to complete a trek across country, and to survive in nature. During these travels, in 1987, she met and married James Robert Smith, who passed away in 2000. Dusty put her life on hold and returned to her childhood home, spending the next 4 1/2 years caring for her ailing father until he passed away. Dusty was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She was a dedicated accomplished teacher and during the week, for fun, she would plan exciting Den and Pack, Cub Scout outings and activities. Dusty utilized her extensive experience in Scouting to round out her life. Dusty would make sure her Scouts learned how to love the Lord, follow the Scout Motto, and have fun! She is a Scout at heart! Dusty organized Neighborhood Watch in her community and mentored the less fortunate, often paying for their needs. She was active in politics faithfully becoming a State and County Delegate and filling positions needed at Caucuses and Conventions. She was a Great American! Dusty was a fruitful Genealogist and the glue that held her large extended family together. She kept hundreds of names and addresses current, with birthdays, family details, and family photo memories. This she combined annually into a Calendar that she gave as her personalized gift each Christmas. Dusty was a successful Real Estate Agent. Her clients are loyal to her. The final tribute we pay her is the name she chose for her Real Estate Company, GOOD TURN REALTY. Truly, she gave a "Good Tum" wherever she saw a need. That says it all! Funeral Services will be held at Liberty Ward, 445 F. Harvard Ave (l 130 So), Friday, October 4, at 1l:00 a.m. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. In lieu of Memorial flowers, Dusty requested donations to the Perpetual Education Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019