Julie A. Jacobson
1967 ~ 2020
Julie Ann Jacobson passed away peacefully in her home on June 28, 2020. She was born on May 8, 1967 in Utah.
A Memorial Service will be on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Friends and family are welcome to visit from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm following the service. To ensure compliance with current social distancing guidelines, we kindly ask that you call the funeral parlor at (801) 474-9119 between 8 AM - 5 PM to make a reservation. The courtesy of wearing a mask is requested. Please share your memories and photos and view an extended obituary at www.starksfuneral.com
.