Julie A. Jacobson1967 ~ 2020Julie Ann Jacobson passed away peacefully in her home on June 28, 2020. She was born on May 8, 1967 in Utah.A Memorial Service will be on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Friends and family are welcome to visit from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm following the service. To ensure compliance with current social distancing guidelines, we kindly ask that you call the funeral parlor at (801) 474-9119 between 8 AM - 5 PM to make a reservation. The courtesy of wearing a mask is requested. Please share your memories and photos and view an extended obituary at www.starksfuneral.com