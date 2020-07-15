1965 ~ 2020

This is an obituary for a mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who passed away much too soon. Julie Matheson Cartwright was born July 15th, 1965 in Chicago, Illinois and passed away at her home earlier this year. Today would have been her 55th birthday.

To say Julie was the life of the party was an understatement. She was best known among family and friends as a black sheep of sorts, usually meant as a compliment, for her often irreverent and hilarious behavior. Whether it was hosting Bunco parties in the backyard, water skiing and camping with friends and family, or joining dinners with extended family, Julie knew how to lead a crowd and make that crowd laugh.

Though born in Chicago, Julie grew up in Woods Cross and subsequently spent her entire life in Davis County. She attended Woods Cross High School and held numerous close relationships from high school throughout her life. After high school she had her first son and became a surgical technician at Lakeview Hospital. Ever social and in pursuit of better opportunities, she left the medical field to become the sales manager at a textile services company where she spent the rest of her working career. Socializing with clients and co-workers was much more suited to her.

For years Julie wanted more children but was unable to. Through the expensive, physically, and mentally taxing process of in vitro fertilization, she gave birth to her second son 15 years after her first. Everyone says this, but for Julie, her sons were truly the center of her world. At least until the grand kids started coming - then they were the center of the world.

In 2013, Julie had a surgery that set forward a tragic decline in her mental and physical health. We are all heart broken to have watched such and unexpected and sad decline of such a wonderful person over a period of years. These health problems culminated in her sudden passing this year. Today we celebrate her 55th birthday in remembrance of the healthy and happy Julie we all know and love.



