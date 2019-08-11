|
|
Julie Claire Swaner
1944 ~ 2019
On Monday, August 5, 2019, Julie Claire Swaner, loving mother of two children and five grandchildren, passed away unexpectedly in her daughter's home at the age of 74.
Julie was born September 22, 1944 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Louise Snow and Robert B. Swaner. She received a B.A. in Humanities (Philosophy) in 1969, an MBA in 1986, and a Ph.D. in Education in 2011. During her undergraduate studies, Julie studied abroad in Athens, Greece. Her B.A. and Ph.D. degrees were conferred by the University of Utah; her MBA was conferred by the University of Connecticut.
Julie started her career as a flight attendant for Western Airlines in the mid-60s and then with Pan Am in the 1970s. After having children, Julie created a gourmet food store and catering company, The Cobble Cookery in Kent, Conn., which was an integral part of the community for nearly 13 years. After moving back to her hometown of Salt Lake City, Julie directed the University of Utah's Alumni Career Programs for 15 years until her retirement in 2016. While passionate about her careers, Julie always made time for family, friends, food, gardening, and travel.
Julie is beloved by her two daughters, Amelia Cason (Ken) of New Rochelle, N.Y. and Katrina Vernon (Matt) of Raleigh, N.C., their father, Lamar Cason, and her sons-in-law. She was an active participant in the lives of her five grandchildren: Madeleine (7), Clara (5), Alex (3), and Louisa and Julia (9 months.) She is survived by her siblings: Kathy Hart of Fresno, Calif. and Christopher Swaner, Valerie Swaner, and Michele Swaner of Salt Lake City. She is predeceased by her sister, Cynthia Swaner. Julie leaves behind 8 nieces, 3 nephews, and an abundance of extended family and friends who adore her.
A celebration of Julie's life will be held at a later date in Salt Lake City.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019