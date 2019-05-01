|
|
Julie Jones
1938~2019
Our mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend passed away Saturday, April 27th, surrounded by her loving family.
Julie was born November 17, 1938 to Dorothy and Edgar Harmon in Murray, UT. The daughter and granddaughter of migrant farmers, Julie was very proud to graduate from Cyprus High in 1957. She carried that education forward into a long, successful career as an administrative assistant. She met the love of her life James R. Jones at the skating rink while James was on leave from the Air Force. They were married August 23, 1958 at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church in Murray, UT. Julie and James had one daughter, Janet who they both loved.
Julie was a powerful woman of faith, a talented seamstress, and a dedicated family woman. She enjoyed taking care of her yard and an impossibly clean house. She was an excellent cook - carrying on the Italian traditions from her mother. Julie dedicated her life to her family - she traveled across the country to see them often and never missed her grandkids' soccer matches. Her love for family and powerful faith will carry on through her daughter, Janet, and the many other lives she has touched.
Julie is preceded in death by her husband, Jim; her mom, Dorothy and dad, Edgar; half-brother, Clarence; and many loving, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Julie is survived by her daughter Janet (Don) Pero; brother Ray (Lois) Harmon; sister Mary (Wayne) Johnson; grandkids A.J. (Anna) Roberts and Sha (Stephen) Guardalabene; and many nieces; nephews; and dear friends.
The family will receive visitors from 6-8 pm on Thursday, May 2nd at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S Redwood Rd, Taylorsville, UT. Catholic mass will be said in her remembrance at 12 pm on Friday, May 3rd at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 300 E. 11800 S, Draper, UT, followed immediately by burial services at Valley View Memorial Park, 4400 W. 4100 S., West Valley City, UT.
Julie's family wishes to thank Kim Thueson with Canyon Homecare & Hospice for her dedicated and loving service to Julie in her last days.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 1 to May 2, 2019