Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
View Map
Service
Friday, May 3, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
300 E. 11800 S
Draper, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julie Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie Harmon Jones


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Julie Harmon Jones Obituary
Julie Jones
1938~2019
Our mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend passed away Saturday, April 27th, surrounded by her loving family.
Julie was born November 17, 1938 to Dorothy and Edgar Harmon in Murray, UT. The daughter and granddaughter of migrant farmers, Julie was very proud to graduate from Cyprus High in 1957. She carried that education forward into a long, successful career as an administrative assistant. She met the love of her life James R. Jones at the skating rink while James was on leave from the Air Force. They were married August 23, 1958 at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church in Murray, UT. Julie and James had one daughter, Janet who they both loved.
Julie was a powerful woman of faith, a talented seamstress, and a dedicated family woman. She enjoyed taking care of her yard and an impossibly clean house. She was an excellent cook - carrying on the Italian traditions from her mother. Julie dedicated her life to her family - she traveled across the country to see them often and never missed her grandkids' soccer matches. Her love for family and powerful faith will carry on through her daughter, Janet, and the many other lives she has touched.
Julie is preceded in death by her husband, Jim; her mom, Dorothy and dad, Edgar; half-brother, Clarence; and many loving, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Julie is survived by her daughter Janet (Don) Pero; brother Ray (Lois) Harmon; sister Mary (Wayne) Johnson; grandkids A.J. (Anna) Roberts and Sha (Stephen) Guardalabene; and many nieces; nephews; and dear friends.
The family will receive visitors from 6-8 pm on Thursday, May 2nd at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S Redwood Rd, Taylorsville, UT. Catholic mass will be said in her remembrance at 12 pm on Friday, May 3rd at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 300 E. 11800 S, Draper, UT, followed immediately by burial services at Valley View Memorial Park, 4400 W. 4100 S., West Valley City, UT.
Julie's family wishes to thank Kim Thueson with Canyon Homecare & Hospice for her dedicated and loving service to Julie in her last days.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 1 to May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougal Funeral Home
Download Now