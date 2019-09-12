|
|
Julie Kay Carroll
1955~2019
Salt Lake City, Ut-Julie Kay Carroll peacefully returned to her Heavenly Father on September 3, 2019. She passed away in her home with loving family members by her bedside.
Julie as born on March 3, 1955 in Salt Lake City and graduated from Brighton High School. She was a cheerleader, gymnast and dancer and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. As a career she enjoyed her job as Executive Assistance to Steve Jacobsen, founder of Sarcos, Inc., located in Research Park near the University of Utah-she was a true Ute fan.
Julie met and married the love of her life, Mike Carroll, in 1976 and was sealed for time and all eternity on May 23, 2009. Together, they have spent many wonderful years together, traveling and scuba diving at warm weather resorts all over the world and Julie especially loved the time spent on their boat at Lake Powell.
She was preceded in death by her father, C. Jack Winget; mother Lucille Bingham Winget, and brother, Tim Winget. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Mike Carroll, her sister Nancy (Arlen) Lish, her brother Terry (Cathy) Winget, her brother Kip (Terri) Winget and sister Joan Ivie.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Wasatch Hills Ward, located at 2250 South Wasatch Drive (2700 East) with a viewing on Friday evening, September 13, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary located at 4670 South Highland Drive.
Interment will be at the Memorial Holladay Cemetery located at 4900 South Memory Lane, Holladay, UT. Memories may be shared at www.memorialutah.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019