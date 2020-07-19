1950 ~ 2020

Julie Kay White Hansen passed away peacefully early Thursday morning July 9th from a brain aneurysm. She was born on October 8, 1950 in Salt Lake City to James Roger Gardeman and Jeril Probst. She was raised in Salt Lake City, graduated from South High School and attended the University of Utah.

Julie enjoyed gardening, nature, traveling, the great outdoors and animals. She always had all kinds of pets. She loved to talk to people everywhere she went. She was a beautiful artist and loved to attend the Arts Festival. Julie was the caregiver for her family, her Mother, Grandmother and Brothers.

She married Kenneth Hansen, they later divorced. They had one son Chesney Hansen who preceded her in death.

Julie is survived by her longtime companion, Robert Daly and best friend Tim Rayburn, one sister Terry (Scott) Blacconiere and two brothers Kelly Joseph White and Phillip Clark Baker.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date when family and friends can safely gather to share stories and remember good times.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store