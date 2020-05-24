Home

Julieta M. Peretto


1935 - 2020
Julieta M. Peretto Obituary
1935 ~ 2020
Julieta M Peretto, age 84 beloved Wife, mother and Grandmother passed away on May 18, 2020. Born July 25, 1935 in Nogoya, Argentina to Jose Grillone and Antonina Facello. Married Carlos A Peretto on March 10, 1956. Julieta retired from the State Capitol. Survived by son, Joseph and his wife Tammy; Daughter Myriam Mitchell; 5 grandchildren, Benjamin, Joshua, Tisha, Shaun, and Alicia. And 9 Great Grandchildren. As per Julieta's wishes, no services will be held.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 24, 2020
