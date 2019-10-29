Home

Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

01/21/1937 ~ 10/23/2019
Loving Son, Brother, Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer.
JP, as he was known by those who loved him, dedicated his life to his family. A veteran of the United States Army, JP served his country with dignity and honor. A master of mechanical skill JP spent his time in the military and future civilian life working on transportation equipment. His true passion, apart from his family, lay in his never ending fascination and tinkering with engines, vehicles, and model railroading. As a young man he built engines and raced cars for enjoyment and later helped his sons build their own. JP was a true modern day explorer and avid lover of the outdoors spending most of the years of his life exploring every inch of the western U.S. and Canada. He loved retracing historic railroad beds, visiting old mining towns, and basking in the beauty and serenity of our state and national parks.
Julius was preceded in death by his father Julius Sr., mother Clare, and sisters Laura and Vicky. He is survived by siblings James, John, Jerome, Rita, Shirley, Rosalia, Dorothea; his four sons Douglas, Darren, Daniel, Dustin; 12 Grandchildren and 15 Great-Grandchildren.
Services will be held at St. Francis Xavier Church 4501 W 5215 S, Kearns, UT on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Viewing is at 10 a.m., followed by Mass at 11 a.m.
For full obituary, please go to: www.premierfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 29, 2019
