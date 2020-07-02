Juliusz Joseph Fussek

1922-2020

Salt Lake City, Ut-Juliusz Joseph Fussek passed away peacefully and pain free in the presence of his wife, Dorothy, and a few close friends on June 29, 2020. Juliusz was born March 11, 1922 in Kozy, Poland to Jerzy Fussek and Maria Adamaszek Fussek, the fourth of five children. He had a happy childhood and adolescence, briefly interrupted by the loss of both parents at age 11 when he joined the family of his loving Uncle Andzrej.

At age 16, he was "accidentally" drafted into the Polish army in the first days of the German invasion of Poland. After the occupation, he was forced to join the German army under threat that his entire family would be sent to a German labor camp. Narrowly avoiding the Russian Front, he was sent to Greece. There he was accosted by the Greek underground to help them fight the invading German army. He was soon reunited with the Polish army and continued to fight bravely, mostly in Italy. After 6 years of military service, Juliusz was sent to England with the Polish army to help with the rebuilding.

His skill, resourcefulness, loyalty, and strong work ethic led to many opportunities eventually landing him at one of London's poshest hotels where he became the head Maitre 'd. It was there that he met the love of his life, Dorothy. They married in 1956. A few years later, they were baptized in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They loved their experience in the Hyde Park Ward where they served faithfully in many callings. In 1966, Juliusz felt a yearning to emigrate to Utah and persuaded Dorothy to go along.

Their adventurous sea voyage and cross-country bus trip landed them in Grouse Creek, Utah where Juliusz had earlier secured employment. A year later, his dream was realized; they moved to his beloved Zion. There life was simple, but it was full. The highlight of their life was their 18-month mission to Poland which lasted 5 years. Their accomplishments there were legendary and provided hundreds of inspiring and humorous stories which they reflected on and shared for the 30 years since. Juliusz was a devoted follower of the Savior, served faithfully in his church, and came to be loved by friends and neighbors for his generosity, his warmth, his kindness, his genuineness, his wit, his loyalty, and his humility. He was a friend to all, never judging, always accepting of everyone unconditionally and without reservation.



