1949 ~ 2020
Our revered and beloved mother and wife passed on to be the Lord and savior Jesus Christ on Friday, 31 January 2020 in her home with her husband at the age of 70. June was born on June 20, 1949 on the family farm near Crystal Springs, North Dakota to Emil Howard and Alvina Kapp Sam. June graduated from Medina High School in May 25, 1967. On Oct 28, 1967 she married Michael George Berge.
June was accomplished representative for the Avon products being awarded the Presidents Club continuously over her 50-year career.
June is preceded in death by her mother Alvina Sam, Father Emil Sam, and sister Shirley (Dwayne) Steichen. June is survived by her Husband Michael of 52 years, Sons Todd (Crystal) and Anthony (Jinna), Daughter Angela (Jeffrey) Terry, Brothers Duane, Gerald and Robert, Sister Virginia Schmidt as well as 6 grandchildren. Her infectious laugh will be greatly missed. A time of gathering and celebration of Junes' life will be held at her home in Midvale from 4:30 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, 7 February 2020.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 5, 2020