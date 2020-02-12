|
June Fairclough Beer was born in Salt Lake City on June 20, 1920 to Lily May and Peter Fairclough, the fifth of six children. She grew up on the west side of Salt Lake City attending West High School where she played basketball on a girls team. She later attended St. Mary's of the Wasatch College for two years before transferring and graduating from the University of Utah with a degree in education. She married Leslie W. Beer in October of 1945 after his return from service during the Second World War. The couple initially settled in Ogden, Utah before moving to the Beer family home in Centerville, Utah where she lived until her death. The house was always recognizable with her talent as a gardener so evident. It was a source of great pride with magnificent roses and flowers of all kinds. One of her favorites was hellebores whose lovely flowers bloom even in the snow.
June's professional life was spent as a teacher mainly with students at the first grade level. She loved reading and classical music giving each of her children a love and appreciation for both. After retiring from teaching she and Les traveled in the U.S. and overseas to Norway, Germany, France, England, Scotland, and Ireland. After Les' death in 1986, she continued traveling with her daughter Pam to opera houses in Italy, Austria and Russia. Opera was a love she developed later in life spending time learning about the art form and spending hours listening to her favorite composer Verdi. She was also very interested in politics and spent her final days watching the impeachment hearings on television mad that the President would not be convicted by the Senate.
The family would like to thank CNS hospice for their excellent and kind care, especially Merrilee, Steve, Danita, Brittany, and Andrew.
She is survived by her three children, Douglas Beer (Lorraine) of Centerville, Utah; Pamela Beer of Columbia, Maryland; and Leslie Beer of Salt Lake City; 9 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; and 5 great great grandchildren - all of whom knew to never kill spiders. Grandma June would not approve.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 14 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 160 South 300 East, Centerville, Utah. Interment will follow at the Centerville City Cemetery. Friends and family may call from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Friday the 14th at the Church house prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Audubon Society,
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 12, 2020