June Hilda Newhall

1929 ~ 2020

Early in the morning on November 22nd, 2020 June peacefully passed away at the age of 91 after experiencing COVID-19 related complications. She was born on October 4th, 1929 in Elmwood Township, Michigan to Howard and Hilda (Clark) Hunt. After graduating from Traverse City High School in Michigan, she married and lived in England where Gary Zamzow, her son was born. In 1954 she moved to Santa Cruz, California, where her daughter Gwen Newhall was born. In 2010, she moved to Sandy, Utah to enjoy over 10 years with her daughter, son-in-law, two granddaughters, and numerous family pets. Throughout her life, she was an avid gardener and cooked delicious, gourmet meals for her family. Her library of cookbooks and recipes will be enjoyed by her family for years to come. She always had a warm, loving personality, a smile on her face, and lots of contagious giggles. These traits, along with her humble and gentle nature, were endearing to all who met her. June is survived by her daughter Gwen Evenstad, her son Gary Zamzow, granddaughters Amanda and Lindsey Evenstad, and her sister Bonnie Slaven. June was preceded in death by her parents, brothers George and Donley Hunt, sisters Helen Swanson, Doris Core, and Margaret Timm.

The final resting place for June will be at Larkin Sunset Gardens in Draper, Utah. Ocean and land scattering ceremonies, with close family and friends, will also be held in Santa Cruz and Traverse City. These celebration of life ceremonies will be planned when gathering in groups is considered safe and acceptable.



