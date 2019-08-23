Home

June Holland Nielsen


1934 - 2019
June Holland Nielsen Obituary
1934 ~ 2019
June Holland Nielsen, 85, passed away on August 15. She was born on March 9, 1934 to Margaret Rogers and William Burton Holland of Rigby, ID.
After living in Rigby, ID, El Paso, TX and Bountiful, UT, June and her family settled in Salt Lake City in 1964. She was a lifelong member of the LDS Church. She graduated from the U of U Business College with a degree in Accounting, worked for the LDS welfare Department for 20 years and served as a welfare missionary at Sugarhouse for five years (2013 - 2018).
She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Lewis Marchant Nielsen, her parents, and her brother, Vard Holland.
She leaves behind her four children: Tonia (Samuel) Martinez of Salt Lake City, UT; Barton (Shawn) of Ellicott City, MD; Brian (LuAnn) of Littleton, CO; and Bradley (Kerri) of Sammamish, WA; 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
The viewings will be on Thursday from 6 - 8 pm at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park (3401 S Highland Dr.) and Friday 9-10:30 at the Canyon Rim Stake Center (3051 South 2900 East). Funeral services will immediately follow the viewing on Friday at 11 am.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019
