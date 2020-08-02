June M. Sconfienza

1931 ~ 2020

Salt Lake City, Utah-June M. Sconfienza age 89, passed away July 16, 2020 of natural causes. She was born June 27, 193l, in Butte, Montana to John and Daisy Tabish. She married the love of her life, Frank (Babe) on May 24, 1952.

June belonged to her poker club for 50 years, loved to bowl and had the most beautiful flowers and garden. She was a member of the St. Jude's Maronite Catholic Church.

She is survived by her daughters; Dawn Warner, Terri (Ray) Kaleel and Tia Hilton. She is also survived by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank and sons David and Frank J.

Family and friends will celebrate her life at a later date. Thank you for showing us how to be strong.

We would like to thank all of mom's caregivers and her hospice nurses and a special thank you to Ashley, Director of Legacy Memory Care, Taylorsville.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to her church, 5445 South 2700 West, Taylorsville, Utah 84129.

REST IN PEACE

"Is That All There is?"



