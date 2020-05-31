June Marlene Olsen Sine Guio
1932 ~ 2020
Marlene, otherwise known as Fabulous Gram by her husband, kids and grandkids left this world a better place on May 16, 2020. She was just shy of 88 years old. She was born to Edwin T. Olsen and Violet Jensen in June 1932 and had one older brother Jay Olsen (deceased). She was an adventurer, entrepreneur, golfer, and ballroom dancer. She was a successful businesswoman for over 40 years. She invested in her friendships and made new friends wherever she went, and always kept in touch with old friends. She married Barry Sine and had her only child, Michelle Sine King. Later in life she married Ken Guio, the love of her life, and had 30 wonderful years with him dancing, golfing, traveling, and hosting dinner parties for their many friends. She was heartbroken when he passed 2 years ago. She was an accomplished cook and seamstress. Her grandchildren remember her being glamorous, having a good sense of humor, being kind, needing hugs, and always showing interest in them. She leaves behind a legacy of hard work, determination, and grit interspersed with fun, laughter, and love.
She is survived by her daughter Michelle King (Lyman) and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her sparkling almond shape eyes and infectious laughter will be sorely missed.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on May 31, 2020.
