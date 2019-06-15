|
|
June Nilson Hoenicke
1941 ~ 2019
June Nilson Hoenicke, of Salt Lake City, Utah passed peacefully at LDS Hospital from heart complications on Tuesday - June 11, 2019. She was born July 20th, 1941 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Joseph and Marguerite Nilson. She was married for 48 years to Roy Hoenicke. She is survived by Melinda (Steven) Gregerson and Glen (Angie) Hoenicke; 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; Joyce Nilson Stewart, Gayle Nilson (Christina), and Jean Nilson. Preceded in death by Horst (Roy) Hoenicke, Joe Nilson and Bruce Stewart.
Funeral and viewing services will be held on Friday June 14, 2019 from 6 to 8pm and again on Saturday 1:00 to 1:45 p.m., with graveside services at 2:00pm on June 15, 2019 at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary 3401 S. Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, UT 84106. Condolences may be shared at https://www.bit.ly/junehoenicke
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 15, 2019