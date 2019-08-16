Home

Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View Map
Justin Paul Rodgers


1990 - 2019
Justin Paul Rodgers Obituary
Justin Paul Rodgers
July 5, 1990 ~ August 13, 2019
Justin passed away August 13, 2019.
He is survived by his Mother Lori Grover, and Father Jeffrey Schneider; sisters Jamie Grover and Jessica Cox; brother Jeremy Cox; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and so many other family members and friends.
A viewing will be held Saturday August 17, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, SLC. Share your memories with the family and view an extended obituary at www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 16, 2019
