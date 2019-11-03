|
K. Ronald Knight
1938 ~ 2019
K. Ronald Knight passed away peacefully on November 1, 2019. He was surrounded by his family who loved him deeply.
Ron was born on April 28, 1938 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Keith L. Knight and Lila Strong. He was the second of four children. Ron graduated from East High School and attended the University of Utah. He served a Mission to Great Britain for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After his return, he met his sweetheart Elaine Mae Sorensen. They were married on April 26, 1963 in the Logan Temple. Together they raised six children. Ron graduated from the University of Utah with a Masters of Business Administration degree. He and Elaine moved to Oakland, California where he worked in the title insurance and real estate industries. He returned to Utah in 1970 to join his father in real estate and eventually established his own successful real estate brokerage. Ron was loved and appreciated throughout the real estate community and enjoyed many friendships. He also enjoyed his association with the Sons of the Utah Pioneers.
Ron served in many positions as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints including seminary teacher, bishop, and high council member. He served with Elaine on a LDS couples mission at the National Archives in Washington D.C. and found joy as a temple ordinance worker at the Salt Lake Temple.
Free moments were spent studying and reading gospel and church topics, traveling, or relaxing with family at his cabin in Oakley, Utah.
Ron loved to use quotes to inspire and motivate others. One of his many favorites was "The person who is thinking of others and doing for others is happy. Happiness lies in that little kindness we do when we don't expect anything in return."
Ron took every opportunity to serve and help all in need. In the final days of Ron's life, he and his family received numerous expressions of gratitude from many family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Elaine. He is survived by sisters Marlene and Sue; brother Steve; children Stewart (Liz), Ken (Darice), Greg (Jenet), Laura, Randy (Julie), Spencer (Christy), 24 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on November 7, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville. On November 8, 2019 the funeral services will be at the Holladay 2nd Ward Chapel at 11:00 a.m., 2065 East 4675 South, Holladay. You may visit with family members prior to the funeral services from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Interment at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 South Highland Drive, Millcreek. A special thanks to all medical care providers and staff at Sunrise at Holladay and Solstice Home, Health and Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, Ron wishes any donations to be made to the Primary Children's Hospital at 801-662-5959, or online at intermountainhealthcare.org/locations/primary-childrens-hospital/giving-volunteering; or the , division of the , 1-800-242-8721, or online at www.stroke.org.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019