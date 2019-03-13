|
|
Kael Isaac Asher Hunzeker
1976 ~ 2019
Kael Hunzeker (formerly known as Kaylynn) passed away Friday morning at home due to post-operative complications. He was the third child of Bill and Kathy Hunzeker. A celebration of life will be held 11:00, with visitation at 10:00, Saturday March 16, 2019 at the Lake Ridge 11th Ward, located at 7825 W Sharon Dr. (3340 S) Magna Utah. In Lieu of flowers please make donations to your favorite animal shelter/rescue. For full obituary see www.peelfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 13, 2019