Kaitlynn Joan Petrie
1996 - 2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-Our dear beloved Kaitlynn, daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin, and friend was born May 11, 1996 to Terry and Toni (Zoumadakis) Petrie. Surrounded by her loving family, she unexpectedly left us in the early morning hours of September 29, 2020.
Kaitlynn lived her entire life in Salt Lake City and graduated from Alta High School. She loved the outdoors, camping and fishing with her family; she also enjoyed traveling and weekends at the family cabin at Flaming Gorge. She had fun at Lagoon, watching movies with her sister, Whitney but was most content on the couch just hanging out with her dogs, Lobo and Polly and watching TV. Kaitlynn was a sweetheart to all who knew her and will be deeply missed. Rest in peace sweet Kaitlynn, may your memory be eternal.
Kaitlynn is survived by her parents, sister, grandmother, Inez Cude Petrie, several uncles, aunts and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mike and Joan Zoumadakis and uncle, Michael Zoumadakis.
Private family services were recently held. Guestbook to post messages for the family is available at: wasatchlawn.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
8014668687
Memories & Condolences
October 2, 2020
Kaitlynn is one of the sweetest and most innocent souls I have ever known. She is gone too soon and has left a hole in our hearts.

Kaitlynn, you will be dearly missed by all that were fortunate enough to spend a moment in your light. Love you sweet girl...may your memory be eternal.
Sasha Zoumadakis
Family
October 2, 2020
I loved Kaitlynn! I’m gonna miss her
keira zoumadakis
Family
October 2, 2020
