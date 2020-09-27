1/1
Kara Lynne Farr
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1941 ~ 2020
Kara Lynne Farr, 79, passed away Sept. 23, 2020. She was born Feb. 20, 1941. Married her high school sweetheart Glenn William 'Bill' Farr and they had sons and 9 grandchildren. She loved teaching Dance, Drill teams and enjoyed traveling with teams at home and abroad. She made everyone she came in contact with feel loved.
A Visitation will be held at the Heber Valley Funeral Home Thursday, Oct. 1st from 5-9 pm. Funeral services will be held at the Heber City LDS 8th Ward Friday, Oct. 2nd at 11:00 am with a visitation just prior from 9-10:30 am. Interment at Heber City Cemetery. The services will also be available on Zoom. For a zoom meeting ID and read the full obituary please visit the online guest book at www.probstfamilyfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved