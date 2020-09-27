1941 ~ 2020
Kara Lynne Farr, 79, passed away Sept. 23, 2020. She was born Feb. 20, 1941. Married her high school sweetheart Glenn William 'Bill' Farr and they had sons and 9 grandchildren. She loved teaching Dance, Drill teams and enjoyed traveling with teams at home and abroad. She made everyone she came in contact with feel loved.
A Visitation will be held at the Heber Valley Funeral Home Thursday, Oct. 1st from 5-9 pm. Funeral services will be held at the Heber City LDS 8th Ward Friday, Oct. 2nd at 11:00 am with a visitation just prior from 9-10:30 am. Interment at Heber City Cemetery. The services will also be available on Zoom. For a zoom meeting ID and read the full obituary please visit the online guest book at www.probstfamilyfunerals.com