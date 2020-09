1941 ~ 2020Kara Lynne Farr, 79, passed away Sept. 23, 2020. She was born Feb. 20, 1941. Married her high school sweetheart Glenn William 'Bill' Farr and they had sons and 9 grandchildren. She loved teaching Dance, Drill teams and enjoyed traveling with teams at home and abroad. She made everyone she came in contact with feel loved.A Visitation will be held at the Heber Valley Funeral Home Thursday, Oct. 1st from 5-9 pm. Funeral services will be held at the Heber City LDS 8th Ward Friday, Oct. 2nd at 11:00 am with a visitation just prior from 9-10:30 am. Interment at Heber City Cemetery. The services will also be available on Zoom. For a zoom meeting ID and read the full obituary please visit the online guest book at www.probstfamilyfunerals.com