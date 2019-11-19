Home

Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
Kara Searle Knighton


1990 - 2019
Kara Searle Knighton Obituary
Kara Searle Knighton
1990 - 2019
Our beautiful wife, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend ended her battle with cancer on the morning of November 16, 2019. She was born to Reed and Kathy Searle on September 30, 1990 and is survived by her husband Alex, parents, siblings Dane, Brant, Lisa, and Mindy, parents-in-law Wendi and Shane (Cathy) Knighton.
Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, Utah. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 AM prior. Guestbook to post messages and more information available at www.larkinmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 19, 2019
