1948 ~ 2020
When you lose someone you love, they are never where they were before. They are, wherever you are.
On the evening of October 21, with a deep and abiding grief, we broke all of the rules when we held her hand and kissed her gentle face and said 'goodbye' to our sweet Karen. She succumbed to conditions brought on by a dastardly genetic liver disease.
Karen Ann was born into the loving Irish arms of Mont and Grace Reid on April 8, 1948. She was the first of three girls, adored by her sisters Mary Kay and Theresa. Karen was adopted into a big and beautiful Italian family on October 11, 1969 when she married Tony Falcone, the love of her life. For 51 years they lived, laughed, cried and celebrated life with their families and friends. They welcomed Trent into their hearts in 1973, a source of pride and joy beyond measure and even more so later, when he married Katharine in 2002. Their little family was complete with the arrival of Samantha Grace. Karen thought she knew what happiness was until she held her sweet Sammi for the first time. Her joy was truly complete in the time she spent with her granddaughter. Karen was undeniably a woman fulfilled.
Karen was a graduate of Judge Memorial/St. Mary of the Wasatch Catholic High School. She was a cradle to the grave Catholic. She lived her life with integrity, honesty, and sincerity. A true lady, Karen raised the bar for all of us and leaves an enduring legacy.
Her professional career was primarily with Taylor Enniga Adams and Lowe as office manager for 30 years. She dabbled briefly in other areas and fostered enduring friendships from each opportunity along the way.
Preceded in death by her parents Mont and Grace in 2004. Karen is survived by her husband Tony, her son Trent (Katharine), her granddaughter Samantha Grace; her sisters Mary Kay (LaMar) Williams and Theresa (Chris) Wadium; cherished in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends all of whom share the void lingering in our hearts this day.
A visitation will be held on Thursday evening, October 29th from 6:00 until 8:00PM at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Millcreek. To ensure compliance with current social distancing guidelines, we kindly ask that you call the funeral parlor at (801) 474-9119 to make a reservation for Thursday's viewing. Stark's hours of operation are from 9am to 5pm Monday through Saturday. The courtesy of wearing a mask to services is required. A private funeral mass will be celebrated and she will be laid to rest at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
You may hear her sound and see her in the shadows. You will forget she is gone and then remember again, and your heart will break one more time.
In lieu of flowers, Karen would be honored to have donations made in her name to The Christmas Box House. Share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com