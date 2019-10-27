Home

Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary
372 East First South
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-6641
Karen Elaine Hawkins Andersen


1933 - 2019
Karen Elaine Hawkins Andersen
Karen Elaine Hawkins Andersen
June 6, 1933 ~ Oct 14, 2019
Karen passed away peacefully on October 14th, 2019. She was born in Lima, Ohio to Donald T Hawkins and Mildred Elaine Hawkins. She Moved to Utah in 1983. Karen was a Professor at Westminster College, teaching Early Childhood Development in the Education Department. The family held a private memorial last week. She will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched.
Please go to www.odonnellandsons.com for her full obituary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019
