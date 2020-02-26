|
|
Karen Elaine Sharp
1967- 2020
Karen, age 52, died at home on February 21st from chronic health problems. We are comforted knowing she has found peace.
Karen was preceded by her parents, Hal Turner and Elaine Johnson Sharp, and a nephew. She is survived by her siblings Ann Tyler (Steven), Liz Boulay (Steven), Nate Sharp (Kim), David Sharp (Jeanie), Camille Camacho (Hallard Weber), and Hugh Sharp (Anika Cook), and 19 nephews and nieces.
Friends are invited to celebrate Karen's life on Monday, March 9th from 6:00 to 7:30 pm to mingle and remember Karen. This will be followed by a tribute to Karen from 7:30 to 8:30. Services will be held at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, SLC. Karen wished to be cremated. Read extended obituary, view tribute slideshow and share memories at www.starksfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 26, 2020