Home

POWERED BY

Services
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
7:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View Map

Karen Elaine Sharp


1967 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Elaine Sharp Obituary
Karen Elaine Sharp
1967- 2020
Karen, age 52, died at home on February 21st from chronic health problems. We are comforted knowing she has found peace.
Karen was preceded by her parents, Hal Turner and Elaine Johnson Sharp, and a nephew. She is survived by her siblings Ann Tyler (Steven), Liz Boulay (Steven), Nate Sharp (Kim), David Sharp (Jeanie), Camille Camacho (Hallard Weber), and Hugh Sharp (Anika Cook), and 19 nephews and nieces.
Friends are invited to celebrate Karen's life on Monday, March 9th from 6:00 to 7:30 pm to mingle and remember Karen. This will be followed by a tribute to Karen from 7:30 to 8:30. Services will be held at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, SLC. Karen wished to be cremated. Read extended obituary, view tribute slideshow and share memories at www.starksfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -