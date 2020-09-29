I am so sorry for your loss. I have such warm memories of her! I remember a trip back to Utah and being so excited that my mom (Pat) would let me have a sleepover since she never allowed it outside of family. You were truly family to her. To the kids I’m so sorry you have to deal with the loss of both parents in such a short time. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Your mom was so quick to brag about you to my mom. She was so proud of her family!

Denise (Kirby) DeCoite

Friend